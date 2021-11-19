RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester Purchases 1,000 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $22,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RGCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. RGC Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.