RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.04. RH posted earnings of $6.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $25.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $732.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $644.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $662.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

