RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Hits Market Cap of $13.52 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $13.52 million and $2.26 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

