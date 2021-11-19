RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.13. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.25 and a 52 week high of C$23.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

