Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $10.26 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $54,314.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00104814 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004565 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

