RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,618.36

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,618.36 ($34.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,755 ($35.99). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,740 ($35.80), with a volume of 127,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,618.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,549.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

