RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of RLX Technology worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE RLX opened at $4.36 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

