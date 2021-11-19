Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Robert Half International worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.