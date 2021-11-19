Robert W. Baird Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.71.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,661.52, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

