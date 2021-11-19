Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $718.24

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.24 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 822.40 ($10.74). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 3,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 764.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 718.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.