Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Roche stock opened at $399.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.56. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

