Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Hits $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.03 or 0.07316461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.48 or 0.99365397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

