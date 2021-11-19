ROOBEE Market Cap Tops $15.64 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00229424 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.