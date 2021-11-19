Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $397.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.88. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $46,856,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

