Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.18. 774,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $402.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.