Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $17.01 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $5,931,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $639.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,094. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $651.57. The company has a market capitalization of $252.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

