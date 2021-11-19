Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $19.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,002.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,843.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,649.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

