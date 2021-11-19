Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.31 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. 20,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

