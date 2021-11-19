Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,947. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.