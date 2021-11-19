Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,211. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

