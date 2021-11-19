Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $9.13 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. 268,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.