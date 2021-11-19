Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.98. 15,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

