Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 195,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $58.18. 254,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,286. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

