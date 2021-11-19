Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,593 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $50.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,746.22. The stock had a trading volume of 146,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,398.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3,395.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

