Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,593 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock traded up $50.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,746.22. The stock had a trading volume of 146,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,398.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3,395.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
