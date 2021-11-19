Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,371 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,351. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

