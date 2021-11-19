Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 7,921 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 331,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,212,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

