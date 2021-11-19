Rotork (LON:ROR) Given New GBX 335 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.