Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Cut to GBX 410

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.54) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.54) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

In related news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

