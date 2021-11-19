Royal Bank of Canada Buys 44,481 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of GoPro worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,908,383 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

