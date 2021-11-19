Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $39.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,106. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.