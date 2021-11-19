Royal Bank of Canada Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$162.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WNGRF. TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

WNGRF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74. George Weston has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

