Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$700,799.90 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$773,355.47.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97.

On Monday, August 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38.

RY stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$131.96. 2,754,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,181. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.52. The company has a market cap of C$188.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.74 and a 1 year high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1741079 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

