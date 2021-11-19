Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.43

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$127.43 and traded as high as C$132.42. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$131.79, with a volume of 1,897,528 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$187.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$129.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1741079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,294.76. Insiders sold a total of 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.