Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,503.17

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,503.17 ($19.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,668.60 ($21.80). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,660.80 ($21.70), with a volume of 6,366,754 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £189.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.17.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
