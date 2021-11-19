Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,503.17

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,503.17 ($19.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,668.60 ($21.80). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,660.80 ($21.70), with a volume of 6,366,754 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £189.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

