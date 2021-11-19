Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 630.33 ($8.24).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.49) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

