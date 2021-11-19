Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 763 ($9.97) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 630.33 ($8.24).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.49) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 924.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.