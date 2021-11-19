RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.