RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 3,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

