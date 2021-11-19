Rupee Market Cap Reaches $105,953.96 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $105,953.96 and approximately $48.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

