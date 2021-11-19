RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $616.17

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.17 ($8.05) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23). RWS shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 692,282 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

