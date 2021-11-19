RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,175,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,403,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RxSight has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

