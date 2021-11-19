S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

