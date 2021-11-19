S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,386,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,267,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $242.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.21 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

