S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $234.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29.

