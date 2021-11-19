S.A. Mason LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $257.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $193.01 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.