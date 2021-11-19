Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

