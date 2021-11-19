SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $333,922.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,084,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,884 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

