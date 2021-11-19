SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $2.85 million and $182,214.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

