SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.74 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.74 million and $10,341.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,691.52 or 0.99731126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00324540 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00533968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00186618 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

