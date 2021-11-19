SafeInsure Market Capitalization Achieves $175,274.62 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $175,274.62 and $321.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,787,494 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

